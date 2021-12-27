Register For FG’s Intervention, el-Rufai Directs Vulnerable Residents

Kaduna State Government has called on all residents in the eligible nine local governments and 42 wards, to register for the federal government’s Rapid Response Register (RRR). The RRR is federal government’s intervention targeted at cushioning the devastating economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on urban and semi-urban poor, especially daily wage earners that were […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

