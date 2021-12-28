After Investing Billions, States Lament Lingering Security Challenges

State governments across the federation yesterday reviewed their investment in the security sector and said results have not matched the resources they have injected into the system. Although they applauded the security agencies for rising to the challenge, they lamented that the increasing activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the ease with which separatist agents […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

