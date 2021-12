The FCT Resident Youths Association has empathised with the management, staff, business owners and vendors affected by the fire incident at the popular Abuja shopping mall, Next Cash ‘N Carry, in Jahi district of the capital city on Sunday. President of the association, Amb. Akoshile Mukhtar, after an on-the-site inspection of the level of damage […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information