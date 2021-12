No less than 520,670 residents in Lagos State are yet to get their 2nd jab of the COVID-19 vaccine just as the state runs out of vaccines at various vaccination centers, LEADERSHIP gathered. So far, 950,067 residents in the state have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Out of this figure, 511,003 of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information