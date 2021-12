Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDO-Europe), Italy Chapter, said about 1.5 million out of its 3 million registered members in Italy are affected by scarcity of Nigerian passports. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, the chairman of the chapter, Mr George Omo-Iduhon, who reflected on the activities of NIDOE in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

