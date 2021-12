The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no fewer than 107 groups have approached it for registration as political parties. The commission said between 2019 and December 14, 2021, about 101 political associations had applied for registration. We recall that the commission had in 2019 deregistered 74 political parties due to their poor performance […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information