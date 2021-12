The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro as new head coach of the Super Eagles. This was disclosed in a communique issued on Wednesday evening after a virtual NFF executive committee meeting presided over its president, Amaju Pinnick. However, according to the communique, the interim head coach, Ausgustine Eguavoen, will lead […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

