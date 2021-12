Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration would ensure the completion of the construction of 13.16 kilometers of farm access roads embarked upon by APPEALS Project in four locations in the state by June 2022. The governor who gave the assurance when he officially launched the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

