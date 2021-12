Stakeholders have called for more funding to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) which disproportionately impact women and children. This is even as Nigerians suffering from NTDs have also cried out to the federal government for more funding to be put towards combating the diseases. Speaking on the sidelines of a high-level roundtable meeting on eliminating […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information