Asiko Energy, one of Nigeria’s leading Power and Gas distribution companies, has formally kick started the construction of its latest project to increase accessibility of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Nigerians. The ground-breaking ceremony of the dual-liquefied gas storage terminal located in Ijora, Lagos State, took place on December 13, 2021, and on completion, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information