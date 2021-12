Bandits have killed the district head of Gada, Umaru Bawan-Allah, and his two sons during an attack on Gada community in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State. The bandits launched the attack on the community in the early hours of yesterday. According to Channels Television, the state’s commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, confirmed the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

