Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in 2021 published four books to provide additional information on governance and reform initiatives to boost service delivery in the public service. Its director-general, Mr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, who stated this in a press release signed by the principal information officer of the service, Aliyu Umar Aliyu, said the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information