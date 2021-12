President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Karebo Samson as the acting Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS). This followed retirement of the FFS CG, Dr. Liman Ibrahim. A statement signed by the FFS public relations officer, SF Ugo Huan, on Thursday, announced the new development. The acting CG, who took over the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

