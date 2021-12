Mouka, yesterday, announced its change of ownership to Dolidol in a move by Mouka to deepen market penetration across Africa. Mouka is Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products while Dolidol is the market leader in Morocco. According to the CEO of Mouka, Mr Raymond Murphy, this transaction sets the scene for […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

