The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of CP Edward Egbuka to Kogi State command as the new commissioner of police (CP) in- charge of the state. The posting followed the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dauda to the Force Headquarters Abuja for other national engagements. The new commissioner of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information