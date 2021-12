President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said the concluded forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was being reviewed, with a view to recovering every kobo that is recoverable, while those found culpable will face the law. Speaking at the virtual commissioning of the NDDC Prototype Hostel at the University of Uyo, Akwa […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information