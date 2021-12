The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested three drug traffickers posing as security agents to escape scrutiny. The suspects were arrested with over 427 kilograms of illicit drugs in Borno s State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said while Yakubu Kotri, impersonating as a military personnel was arrested […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

