The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has denied reports on his purported gubernatorial ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections. He also denied supporting the 2023 Kwara North Agenda regarding the governorship contest. He emphasised his support for the second term ambition of the incumbent state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

