A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has concluded consultations across the 16 local government chapters of the APC in the state and set to meet all critical stakeholders from ward to Ward. Bamidele who gave hint about the ward meetings with […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information