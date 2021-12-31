Kaduna Govt Shuts 2 Islamiya Schools Over Alleged Rape, Impregnation Of Minors





The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQA), on Friday, shut down two Islamiyah schools indefinitely over alleged rape of a six-year-old girl and impregnation of another 12 year-old-girl. One of the schools, Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya Wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located in Rigasa, Igabi local government area of the State was closed over alleged rape of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

