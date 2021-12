No, it’s not what you think. I have read Bisi Akande’s feather-ruffler, entitled, “My Participations.” Perhaps the only connection between the memoir and what you’re about to read is a borrowed inspiration to re-purpose the title. So, relax. I laughed my way through the book. If you knew Akande, you would probably guess why. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information