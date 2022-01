The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that its airstrike executed on Saturday, January 1, 2022, killed wanted bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta, and Kachalla Ruga, in a forest in Zamfara State. The director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this to LEADERSHIP on Saturday. LEADERSHIP earlier reported the killing of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information