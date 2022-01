A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that Bank of Ghana (BoG) was the leading central bank in the sub-region with regards to the use of technology in the financial service industry (Fintech). According to an online newspaper, GhanaWeb, Sanusi II, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

