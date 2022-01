Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday signed into law, the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N147.2bn. With the development, the state has sustained the January to December budget cycle as the law becomes effective today, January 1, 2022. LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that Ikpeazu presented the “Budget of recovery through industrialization and inclusive growth” to the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

