Wanted bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta, and Kachalla Ruga, have been killed in an air raid of a forest in Zamfara State. According to PRNigeria, the notorious bandit leaders met their waterloo after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, under Operation Hadarin Daji, acted on credible intelligence, and bombarded their enclaves at Gusami Forest and Tsamre […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

