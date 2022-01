The Presidency has cleared the air regarding what it described as widely-viewed/reported episode on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the State House in Abuja during the signing of the 2022 Budget and Finance Bill 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari; specifically on the insertions in the 2022 Appropriation Act, of 6,576 new schemes worth about N37billion […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information