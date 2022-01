The speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has denied reports on his purported gubernatorial ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections. He also denied supporting¬† the 2023 Kwara North Agenda regarding the ¬†governorship election. He emphasised his support for the second term ambition of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information