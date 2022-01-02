Again, D’Tigress Threaten To Boycott World Cup Qualifiers Over Outstanding Allowances





Members of Nigeria’s national female basketball team, D’Tigress, have threatened to boycott the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Serbia if the Nigerian authorities refuse to pay their outstanding financial entitlements. The team has been owed outstanding bonuses and allowances since the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife, Spain, and efforts to get full payment […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

