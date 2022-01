The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is dead. He was 93. The paramount ruler passed away on Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo state. Born on August 26, 1928, Oba Adetunji who was a successful businessman during his life time, was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

