A former governorship aspirant in the 2019 elections in Plateau State and two-time chairman of Shendam local government government area in the State, Kemi Nicholas Nshe, has been kidnapped by gunmen. LEADERSHIP gathered that Nshe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was kidnapped at his residence in the council area in the early […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

