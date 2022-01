The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, Most Reverend Paul Olawoore, is dead. Olawoore died on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the age of 60. Meanwhile, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the Kwara Christian community on the death Olawoore. The governor in a condolence message described the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

