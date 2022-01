I’m No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed killed in bandits’ attacks on four villages across Igabi, Chikun and Zangon-Kataf local government areas of Kaduna State, while 18 others have been reported kidnapped in Udawa, along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the killings on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

