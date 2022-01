Kaduna-based multiple award winning online news medium, Authentic News Daily, has announced winners of the seventh edition of its prestigious annual awards for the year 2021. A statement signed by its Consulting Editor, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available to journalists on Sunday, said that Yobe State governor and caretaker chairman of the ruling […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information