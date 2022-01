Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, will publicly name those behind the spate of insecurity in the state on Tuesday. The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, the capital of Imo State on Sunday. Emelumba said the governor will use the occasion of the 6th […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information