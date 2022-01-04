Group Chides FCT NUJ Over Journalist Arrest Allegation Against Masari





A community-based organisation (CBO), Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) has berated the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Abuja Council, for wrongly accusing the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, of masterminding the arrest of an Abuja-based journalist, Omonu Nelson. GDI executive director, Gbadebo Kemi, in statement on Monday, said such wrongful accusation against the Katsina […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information