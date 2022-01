The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election. The timetable from the INEC headquarters in Abuja indicated that notice of election has already been pasted at the INEC State Office in Ado- Ekiti on January 3, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

