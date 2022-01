The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, has created a Female Squad to man security in schools across the state. The newly established squad was set up to checkmate the abduction of students from schools. The State Commandant of NSCDC, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, announced this in Ilorin, the state capital on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

