The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family of late Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, who died on Monday. Lawan commiserated with the Government and people of Kano State on the demise of the late politician. He also condoled with Tofa’s friends and political associates. A statement by the media adviser to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

