The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has revealed that the immediate-past governor of the state and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, was in sumpremacy contest with him because he (Okorocha) wants to remain the governor of the state for ever, even after leaving office. Uzodinma made the disclosure at the 2022 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

