Nigerian Breweries Plc has said the desire to make Nigerians happy led to its sponsorship of major concerts in Nigeria last December 2021. The concerts sponsored by NB included the Livespot X Festival which featured GenZ Republik; the Orange Concert with Tems; the Savage Concert, PSquare, Wizkid and DJ Spinall that took place at Livespot […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information