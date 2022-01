The $1.3 billion Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project, designed to add 700 Mega Watts of electricity to the national grid will be commissioned this year. In the same vein, the 215MW Kudenda power station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, which has reached 80 per cent completion, will be completed before the end of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information