The Federal Government has named a high-powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming 2021 edition of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament starting on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Cameroon. The delegation will be led to the event by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information