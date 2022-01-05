BREAKING: Federal Govt Proscribes Banditry, Releases Gazette

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally proscribed banditry in Nigeria and consequently designated bandits as terrorists. The development is contained in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP by the Federal Ministry of Justice on Wednesday evening. Recall that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed that the Federal Government […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
