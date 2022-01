President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted on a possibility of releasing the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention on the condition that the latter conduct himself well. Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday night during an exclusive interview with Channels Television monitored by our correspondent in Abuja. The President said […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

