Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and five others from encroaching on a plot of land belonging to a Chartered Accountant, Anthony Ogunlela. Justice Awogboro specifically restrained the respondents in the suit, their agents, servants or assigns from doing anything whatsoever that will encroach […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information