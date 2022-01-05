Federal Govt Imposes N10 Tax On Soft Drinks, Carbonated Beverages





Nigerian government has announced additional N10 excise duty tax on per liter of all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the tax was introduced by government to discourage intake of carbonated products like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sprite and other sweetened beverages that are associated with excessive sugar […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

