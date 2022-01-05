Retired Soldiers Besiege Finance Ministry, Demand Pension Arrears Payment

Some retired military personnel, on Wednesday, stormed the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja to demand the immediate payment of their pension arrears. The retirees under the aegis of Coalition for Concerned Veterans accused the federal government of owing them 24-month arrears of the approved minimum wage for military veterans, debarment allowance, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
