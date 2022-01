A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that Governor Hope Uzodimma cannot stop his ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria even as he called on the Inspector General of Police to unmask those responsible for the invasion of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Nkwerre. He accused Uzodimma as the culprit responsible […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information