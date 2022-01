An App-based carpooling platform for inter-states travel, CoolRide Services, has debuted in Nigeria. It is a new innovation for travelers across Nigerian states and cities. Founded by a Nigerian based in Spain, Julius Omorogbe, in 2020. According to him, he got the idea in Europe in 2019. He said travelers can connect with other users […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information