A civil society organisation, Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) has appealed to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to immortalise Alhaji Bashir Tofa by naming Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil after him, as a mark of respect and recognition of his enormous contributions to the state and Nigeria during his lifetime. LEADERSHIP reports that Bashir Othman Tofa, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

